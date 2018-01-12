Tesco supports plastic bottle return scheme

Image: Thinkstock

Tesco supports the UK’s proposed plastic bottle return scheme.

The supermarket giant has announced it is behind the implementation of a Deposit Return System (DRS) if it could be achieved practically and cheaply across the country.

The firm thinks a plastic return initiative should be introduced as only one aspect of a wider approach to reduce waste and increasing recycling in the UK.

A Tesco spokesperson said: “We do support developing a cost-effective DRS and are currently working with a number of partners to scope a project to explore how this can operate in practice and at scale.”

The retailer recently announced it is to stop the sale of 5p carrier bags across the UK from the end of the month and instead offer 10p ‘Bags for Life’.