Scotland to ban plastic buds

Image: Shutterstock

The manufacture of plastic-stemmed cotton buds is to be banned under new plans from the Scottish Government.

The move follows concerns about the number of buds being washed up on beaches after being flushed down toilets.

Many large retailers have already switched to paper-based biodegradable alternatives following an environmental campaign but plastic ones are still being sold elsewhere.

Environment Secretary Roseanna Cunningham said: “Banning plastic cotton buds would be a clear sign of our ambition to address marine plastics and demonstrate further leadership on this issue.

“Despite various campaigns, people are continuing to flush litter down their toilets and this has to stop.”

The Prime Minister has pledged to eradicate all avoidable plastic waste in the UK by 2042.