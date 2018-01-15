Latest Jobs – Business Development Manager – Open Energi

About Us

Headquartered in London with global ambitions, Open Energi is an energy tech company applying artificial intelligence and data-driven insight to radically reduce the cost of delivering and consuming power.

Our advanced technology platform connects, aggregates and optimises distributed energy assets in real-time, maximising value for end users and providing invisible demand flexibility when and where it is most needed to create a more sustainable energy future.

We’re breaking new ground in demand-side management, working with leading businesses, suppliers, developers and world-renowned technology partners to deliver innovative solutions that put our customers in control of how, when and from where they consume electricity.

If you would enjoy the challenge of deploying a ground-breaking technology into an emerging market and want to work for an innovative company where you have complete belief in the product and service you represent, we might be just the place for you.

The Role

We are looking for an experienced Business Development Manager to join our growing team. You will be reporting to our Commercial Director. The role will involve leading and managing sales campaigns to support the acquisition of corporate customers. The successful candidate must focus on the creation of best practice across all aspects of sales management to include:

Develop and execute sales and marketing campaigns to meet company targets

Define the sales cycle from a strategic and tactical perspective detailing the customer acquisition and implementation process

Facilitate “right first time” customer qualification to improve workflow / handover and ultimately shorten the sales cycle through lean and efficient processes

Achieve / exceed business targets, expressed in terms of number of won accounts including revenue and margin

Influence and shape the customer’s energy strategy via board level interactions developing strategic partnerships

Create business opportunity for Open Energi across all customer asset bases by understanding the corporate usage profiles and how best to utilise group assets to deliver mutual value

Be accountable for all sales performance measures including pipeline development, appointment ratios, conversion measures and management of the sales CRM system

Ability to develop bespoke sales propositions to meet complex customer requirements

Adopt a strategic selling approach, which considers technical and economic buying influences to be active at influencer, recommender and decision maker levels

Utilise the Open Energi sales qualification model and CRM system to maximise effective account wins

Develop an in depth understanding of the business drivers and requirements including technical, economic and environmental influencers in key vertical segments

Requirements

We’re looking for someone with:

At least 5 years’ work experience in a similar role

Proven experience and success in direct sales, generating new business in a business-to-business or Public Sector corporate market

Proven ability to develop and maintain an effective network of contacts and build relationships at all levels of the customer / prospect organisation

High level of literacy, written communication and analytical skills

High level of numeracy & commercial judgement

Self-starter with effective problem-solving abilities, especially for unstructured tasks

Interest or expertise in the energy market

Enthusiasm for new technologies and their potential impact

Commercial and financial knowledge

Excellent communication skills, capable of clearly articulating data to a wide audience

Qualifications

Bachelor’s degree in a relevant subject, achieving at least a 2:1

Post-graduate education (such as a Masters’) is desirable, but not essential

Remuneration and Benefits

Competitive salary with discretionary bonus

Based in Open Energi’s London office

Career development opportunities

To apply

Please send a covering letter and CV to [email protected]. Due to the quantity of applications we receive, we regret that we are unable to give specific feedback on unsuccessful applications.