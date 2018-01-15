Latest Jobs – Commissioning Engineer – Field Based – Breathe Energy

Excellent Salary

Car allowance

Company Mileage rate

25 days holidays

Team incentive scheme

Nest company pension scheme

Company Laptop and phone

Home based unless near to Manchester or London offices

Flexible Hours

Scope of role: Although titled a Commissioning Engineer, the role allows for self-management, project management and innovation. Breathe provide full spectrum energy management services using BMS controls for control and remote monitoring from its Energy Operations Centre in Manchester. The applicant will be part of an Energy projects team and may involve management of sub-contractors (Elec installation team and at time BMS sub-contractors). The role is to ensure the projects are delivered on scope, time and final commissioning and handover. Role is National based so travel may be required but the aim is to work regionally where possible.

Role requirements: Engineer must be fully conversant with a BMS system and be able to program from conception. Preferably – but not restricted too – Trend, Tridium, RDM or EasyIO systems.

BMS Bureau Engineer – office based Manchester

Scope of role: Remote Technical support for both customers, Breathe staff and sites. Work on a helpdesk fielding calls with ability to dial into sites connected to the EOC to amend settings, interrogate sites with faults react to any alarms being reported by the systems. Must be a good communicator and customer facing.

Role requirements: Engineer must be fully conversant with how HVAC systems operate and preferably with BMS knowledge. Role is to interrogate only already engineered BMS systems. Training will be provided on current systems for successful applicant.

Contact C Norburn for further details.

[email protected]