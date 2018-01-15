Latest Jobs – Senior Energy Trader / Risk Manager – Amber Energy

Role Objective

Amber energy is a norm-challenging and an award-winning energy consultancy, which was recently recognised as the fastest growing business in Cardiff. We have big ambitions and are looking for people with the skills, determination and passion to build on our success. The Senior Energy Trader and Risk Manager will be responsible for managing and optimising our client’s natural gas and electricity positions through effective trading in the UK energy markets, as well as providing clarity to compex situations both internally and externally. Ideally, we are looking for someone who is confident in trading UK energy, has proven experience in managing risk, puts customers first and likes to have fun working in a busy environment. If you’ve got the relevant skills and experience and are driven to make a difference, we’d love to hear from you.

Skills and Experience

• At least 5 years of experience working in the UK energy markets, for an energy consultancy or an energy supplier

• Minimum 2 years of experience in hands-on UK electricity or natural gas trading with an excellent track record

• Clear understanding of the UK electricity, natural gas, global oil, coal and EU carbon markets and their drivers, including good knowledge of the UK energy regulation and legislation

• Working experience in risk modelling and management, strategy setting and portfolio optimisation

• Degree level educated in relevant subject (economics, finance, maths, statistics or risk management)

• Practical knowledge of UK trading screens, Reuters Eikon and general software (Word, Excel VBA, Access)

• Highly numerate with sound mathematical aptitude, analytical skills and exceptional attention to detail

• Ability to solve problems and develop innovative solutions

• Client focused – a proven track record of developing positive client relationships

• Excellent interpersonal, negotiation and communication skills – both written and verbal

• Organised and able to work in a fast-paced environment with an excellent work ethic and individual accountability

• Ability to take a proactive approach to work and to manage a busy workload independently

• A self-motivated starter and a team player, who is persuasive, logical, able to influence others positively, who likes to get the job done accurately first time

• Commercial acumen, judgement, awareness and interest in innovation

• Professional business tenacious attitude, determination and ambition

• Genuine interest in the UK energy markets and excited about a future at amber energy

Responsibilities

• Analyse UK energy markets and their drivers to provide up-to-date market intelligence to clients and colleagues, using helpful and meaningful language

• Write daily, weekly and monthly reports, bogs, present at webinars and events. Communicate effectively so that technical information can be easily digested and understood

• Succesfuly trade (buy / sell) wholesale natural gas and electricity in UK according to pre-agreed strategies, plans and in line with market opportunities

• Manage energy cost risks for a portfolio of UK clients to budgets, targets and limits, providing alerts when actions are required and liaise with clients and the head of trading and risk management to ensure that approved trading strategy and risk management policy is being applied effectively and in accordance with client trading agreements and expectations

• Work closely with clients, presenting to senior members of their management team and updating them regarding current market conditions, trading performance, position and exposure on regular basis

• Translate clients’ energy procurement needs into concrete strategies, plans and actions

• Establish clear understanding of every client’s particular requirements, ensure superb customer service is delivered, make each client feel unique, happy and special by exceeding their expectations

• Manage flexible energy supply contract tendering process accurately and timely and in accordance with clients’ requirements

• Structure clients’ flexible energy supply agreements and energy trading strategies

• Agree and deliver risk management strategies and plans governing the clients’ flexible energy purchasing

• Successfully project manage competing and intricate client demands, liaise with energy suppliers and adhere to high quality standards, often to tight deadlines

• Manage large volumes of information, paying close attention to detail to ensure all clients receive excellent level of service, have full understanding of risk in order to set realistic expectations

• Capture client queries on CRM / ETRM systems and oversee the positive resolution to conclusion

• Express thoughts and commercial ideas and relate complex products and services in simple terms to clients, suppliers and colleagues

• Work closely with UK energy suppliers and other counterparties to develop and deliver innovative energy procurement and risk management products and strategies to support growth

• Attend regular meetings with UK energy supply businesses and with clients to ensure contractual delivery and customer satisfaction whenever needed

• Support the client renewal process to ensure retention is maximised

• Formulate, map and improve processes in the areas of energy trading and risk management to ensure robustness, efficiency and excellence

• Implement, review and maintain best-in-class energy trading and risk management systems, databases, controls and policies

• Develop and implement energy trading and risk management methodology techniques, performance reporting and benchmarking guidelines

• Design, develop and implement best practise energy trading and risk management policies, guides and controls

– strategic and tactical, taking into account portfolio purchasing optimisation

• Assist in bespoke consultancy projects and support the wider needs of the business as required

Amber Energy Ethos and Values

The amber team and the way we do business are what makes us different, we are proud of our values and look for new joiners to fully embody our approach to our work. Our values are:

• PASSION – Driving us to engage and inspire each other to deliver great work every day

• INNOVATION – Challenging the norm to find the best solutions

• EMPOWERMENT – Everyone is empowered and encouraged to overcome obstacles; after all that’s how we grow

• RESPECT – We are honest, transparent and ethical; we value our colleagues and clients and deliver on our promises

• TEAM APPROACH – We achieve more together and we get more done when we’re having fun

Contact Frank Rabusic to apply [email protected]

www.amberenergy.net