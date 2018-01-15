Only five councils take advantage of EV funding scheme



Ministers have called for councils to do more to cut emissions after only five local authorities across the UK took advantage of an electric vehicle (EV) scheme.

The On-Street Residential Chargepoint Scheme, launched in 2016, offers funding for local authorities to buy and install electric car charge points for public use.

However, Transport Minister Jesse Norman and Climate Minister Claire Perry say involvement in the scheme has been very disappointing, meaning people are being denied the opportunity to take advantage of the technology and reduce their carbon footprint.

They have written to councils urging them to sign up and have 75% of the cost of procuring and installing charge-points made available.

Local authorities have to fund the remaining quarter of investment through public or private sources.

Mr Norman said: “Charge points can be anything from new points popping up on streets to adapting existing lampposts to make the best use of space.

“The money has been available since 2016 but so far only 5 councils have come forward so there is £4.5 million still available for them – enough for thousands of extra points.”