Egypt to bolster grid by 20GW before 2020

Egypt plans to add 20GW of electrical generation capacity to its grid in the next two years.

Media reports from national news suggest the total capacity of conventional power plants in the country now totals 37.9GW, in addition to 890MW of renewable energy.

By 2020, the plan is expected to add 20.1GW to the country’s energy capacity, to reach a total of 58.GW.

Around 34.4GW of this will come from high-efficiency combined cycle stations.

As much as 7GW of wind power is also expected to be added by 2022, as well as 2.8GW from solar power plants.

It is expected that starting from the next financial year, network loads will be covered mainly by the combined cycle stations, hydropower and renewable energy, resulting in 20% fuel savings.