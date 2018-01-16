Grenfell legacy sees other high rises threatened by cold

Image: John Gomez / Shutterstock

Residents of dozens of London’s high-rises are at risk of freezing after dangerous insulation cladding was removed but not replaced following the Grenfell disaster.

That’s according to Fuel Poverty Action, which says so far only one building has had its insulation replaced.

It claims there has been little recognition the cold can pose a threat to life – last winter over 11,000 people died in cold homes.

Even before the Grenfell fire, less than half of UK homes had adequate insulation, with around 25 million households needing to be better insulated by 2050 to meet carbon emission requirements.

The group says existing energy efficiency schemes are not up to this task and believes thousands of homes across 63 local authorities still have dangerously combustible cladding that needs replacing.