Latest Jobs – Head of Pricing and Risk Management – Businesswise

Job title: Head of Pricing and Risk Management

Reports to: Frazer Durris (Managing Director) / James Hartley (Commercial Director)

Based at: Lancashire/Manchester

Hours: Mon-Fri 9.00am – 5.00pm

Salary: Competitive basic plus bonus and excellent benefits package

About the company

At Businesswise Solutions, the UK’s most talented energy pricing analysts, energy improvement specialists and thought leaders are shaping the future of business energy.

We are a fast-growing energy consultancy that offers integrated energy management services including procurement, energy audits, energy improvement, compliance, date analytics and bureau services to I&C energy users across the UK with ambitions to grow existing business in European markets

We are looking for ambitious and passionate individuals to join us during an exciting period of growth.

Together, we can help change the way businesses buy and manage energy by delivering exceptional customer experiences through innovation, technology and continuous investment in our people.

If you think you have the skills and characteristics we need, please get in touch.

Responsibilities

• Reviewing existing products and pricing methods to ensure they deliver the most competitive edge in order to grow the flexible portfolio and attract additional I&C clients.

• Responsible for developing in house energy trading platform and hedging strategies ensuring robust risk management for the business and its clients

• Ability and experience to create and deliver new product concepts in energy buying methods, portfolios and pricing for fixed and flexible clients

• Be responsible for development and delivery of analytics within the business.

• Optimise the company’s portfolio identifying and maximising revenue opportunities.

• Management of pricing team, workflows and KPIs, ensuring continual development and upskilling

• Providing training to relevant business teams to include regular briefings on products and market fundamentals to ensure a continuous improvement in pricing and risk management methods across the business.

• Establish regular meetings with Account Managers and Sales Managers to build collaborative relationships across the company in order to promote cross selling.

• Build positive and strong relationships with all key suppliers and traders, ensuring we are consistently offering the most innovative and competitive products available on the market.

• Look to leverage your knowledge when performing analysis on data and articulate findings through written and presentation formats delivered to internal and external stakeholders

• Sit on the weekly Operations Board with responsibility for operational and management KPIs

Knowledge, Skills, Experience

• Significant experience (minimum 5 years) in pricing, risk management services & trading portfolio methods at supplier and/or energy consultancy

• Experience in gaining competitive advantage through identifying new and innovative methods of procurement and bespoke product offerings

• A proven team leader that has the ability to manage a team of pricing analysts ensuring a progressive training plan is delivered alongside continuous improvement

• Process driven person that has a track record of delivery in new concepts

• Excellent track record of delivering robust policies and procedures

• Excellent commercial and financial acumen

• Knowledge and experience of PPAs would be an advantage

• Experience of European markets would be an advantage

To apply for this role please send your CV and covering letter through to [email protected]