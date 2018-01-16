Latest Jobs – New Business Development Executive – Optimal Monitoring

Company Overview

Optimal Monitoring are specialists in the design, creation and delivery of Energy Monitoring, Analytics and Reporting Software. With over twenty years of industry experience, UK based Optimal Monitoring enables organisations to make smarter decisions about utilities, energy consumption and the impact on corporate social responsibilities.

Optimal’s Energy Monitoring and Reporting Software processes real-time data from the manufacturing, logistics and business industries through to councils, hospitals and schools.

Optimal Monitoring is part of the Optimal Group, which was established in 1993, and is headquartered in High Wycombe, Buckinghamshire.

New Business Development Executive

Interested in being a driving force at a market leading Energy Services business. Then this could be your chance to join us. We have a great team of long service individuals just waiting for your knowledge and experience to help us let everyone know about the best kept secret in energy management solutions.

OVERVIEW

To lead the effort to research, identify, introduce and engage with new business opportunities. Reaching out to them via a mixture of email & phone calls, primarily the latter, to elicit interest in Optimal’s product line and generate firm web or face to face appointments for the senior team to pursue.

WORKING METHODOLOGY & LOCATION

Based at the company’s main office located in High Wycombe (HP13 6LA).

REMUNERATION & RECRUITMENT PROCESS

Salary will be based on experence. Reward will be comprised of basic plus an On Target bonus paid quarterly. It is very likely that our ideal person is working now in the broader energy services sector and has had meaningful experience in new business development.

CANDIDATE PROFILE

An extrovert personality, who sees the telephone as a friend not an intrusion and is comfortable making unsolicited calls and extracting information in a principled and proper way from clients and potential clients. We’re a small UK company with a solid business foundation selling our own products in the b2b, energy services sector so you’ll be part of a small, dynamic team who are committed to reinventing the company as a first mover in the emerging Artificial Intelligence enabled world into which we’re moving.

Apply with your CV and a covering letter to [email protected]