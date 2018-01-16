London’s noxious smog clears for first time in decade



London’s air quality has improved this January, staying above legal limits for the first time in ten years.

That’s according to the Mayor of London Sadiq Khan, who said for the first time since modern records began, London entered the third week of January without having breached legal limits for toxic nitrogen dioxide air pollution.

Every year for the last decade, London’s toxic air has exceeded legal hourly air pollution limits by the 6th of January.

The Mayor says this improvement can be partly attributed to measures such as the Toxicity Charge for older, dirtier cars and the introduction of Low Emission Bus Zones, which have reduced the number of hours breaching legal limits by more than 90% in some areas.

The Mayor of London Sadiq Khan said: “At long last we are seeing some improvements in our toxic air but much more needs to be done before Londoners can finally breathe a proper sigh of relief.

“Instead of shamefully blocking the capital from accessing the new National Clean Air Fund, the government should be helping me deliver a vehicle scrappage scheme to firmly and fairly get the filthiest cars off our roads now.”