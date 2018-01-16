Jan 16, 2018 george marshall TELCA Sponsor 0
Ørsted, formerly DONG Energy, is one of the largest energy groups in Northern Europe and a global leader in offshore wind. Our mission is to help drive the UK’s energy transformation and create a greener and more cost-effective energy future.
We are one of the leading UK energy suppliers to the industrial and commercial market. Our team provides tailored energy solutions, including innovative solutions designed to maximise business resources, create cost savings and unlock revenue.
We have also invested to bring our customers premium-free renewable electricity. This makes lowering your carbon footprint becomes a viable choice without any impact on your bottom line.
