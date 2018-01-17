Mcdonald’s supersizes sustainability

Image: Thinkstock

McDonald’s has outlined new plans to improve the sustainability of its packaging and reduce waste.

The fast food retailer has committed to make 100% of its food and drink packaging from renewable, recycled or certified sources by 2025.

It also hopes every one of its restaurants will be able to recycle all packaging by this time, depending on varying recycling infrastructure, regulations and consumer behaviors from city to city and country to country.

This would be an increase of around 10% from now.

It also plans to eliminate foam packaging from the company altogether.

The company said: “Together with employees, franchisees, and suppliers, the company is committing to use our scale for good to make changes our customers want and that will have a meaningful impact in the communities we serve.”

