Partner sought for offshore innovation hub

Image: Shutterstock

The Offshore Renewable Energy (ORE) Catapult is seeking to partner with a UK university to open a new research hub.

The proposed centre would combine academic and industry skills to accelerate electrical infrastructure research and development activities relating to offshore renewable technologies.

Following the success of its Wind Blade Research Hub, which was set up last year with the University of Bristol, the ORE Catapult now hopes to open an Electrical Infrastructures Hub.

It will attract a five-year investment of around £700,000 from ORE Catapult and look to address component reliability and availability, system optimisation and smart energy and storage solutions.

Paul McKeever, ORE Catapult’s Head of Strategic Research, said: “With the cost of offshore wind turbine technology tumbling, it is important to maximise these benefits by also considering the wider electrical infrastructure solution.

“How we convert, transmit and store energy from our offshore renewable assets in an effective and reliable manner is one of the biggest challenges that lie ahead.”