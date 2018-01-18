UKPN restores power to 130,000 homes

Image: Shutterstock

UK Power Networks (UKPN) engineers have restored power to more than 130,000 properties in the East of England today, after 70mph winds damaged trees and overhead power lines.

The regional distributor says it has additional engineers working to restore remaining power outages as quickly and safely as possible.

Currently there are still around 2,100 Cambridgeshire homes without power, 2,700 in Essex, 8,800 in Norfolk and 11,000 in Suffolk.

The company has also opened extra call centres to help customers and is prioritising vulnerable customers to ensure there is no threat to their safety and wellbeing.