Latest Jobs – Digital Manager – Water Plus

Digital Manager – Water Plus

Monday – Friday 8.30am-5.30pm – Excellent Salary including benefits

Role Specification This position will work to create and implement the Company’s online marketing and selfserve strategy by utilising industry best practices and innovation for lead generation, site performance and optimisation, content marketing, prospect engagement, transactional functionality, self-service and self-help capability as well as email and affiliate marketing.

Key Accountabilities

 Execute online marketing plans to drive traffic, customer acquisition, lead generation for VAS and driving customers to transact online. This includes SEO, PPC, Display, Affiliates, Social Media, email and any other appropriate, cost effective vehicles.

 Plan and implement on-site campaigns, leveraging personalisation where possible, to differentiate and optimise user experience.

 Coordinate with other business areas and functions areas in the development and execution of strategic online marketing campaigns, aligning schedules, projects, budgets, and resources to meet expected results.

 Ensure site content is continuously reviewed and updated, in line with marketing campaigns and delivering expected benefits.

 Execute social media strategy and monitor progress through analytics.

 To monitor customer flows to reduce fall-out and deliver transactional KPIs.

 Be responsible for receiving, prioritising and implementing requests from within the Business to make changes to the website via the content management system.

 Develop dashboards within Dynamics CRM to show KPI measurements, take learnings and improve campaign performance.

 Proactively drive improvements in all areas to ensure we achieve ‘best practice’ standards in every aspect of the website. Also, work with 3rd party deliverability experts and IT staff to ensure we are following best practices.

If you wish to apply, please email your current CV to [email protected]

Due to the expected high number of applicants, we regret that it may not be possible to respond to all unsuccessful applications