Shell signs on the dotted line for UK solar

Image: Thinkstock/ John Li

Shell has signed a Power Purchase Agreement (PPA) making it the sole recipient of energy from one of the UK’s largest solar power plants.

The deal with clean power developer British Solar Renewables (BSR) will see it receive electricity from the company’s 69.8MW Bradenstoke solar farm in Wiltshire.

The facility produces around 65GWh of power from the sun’s rays each year.

Jonathan McCloy, General Manager for Shell’s North-West Europe business, said: “The UK is one of our key markets for power and we’ve been exploring ways to increase our power presence in the country on both the buy and sell side.

“The deal with BSR helps us achieve this goal and is a significant boost to our renewable power portfolio in the UK.”