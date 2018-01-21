Cross-border clean energy centre opens in Belfast

Image: Shutterstock

A cross-border renewable energy centre has opened at Queen’s University Belfast.

The £8.2 million Bryden Centre for Advanced Marine and Bio-Energy Research will recruit 34 PhD students across the marine and bio-energy disciplines.

Funded by the EU and match-funded by the Department for the Economy in Northern Ireland and the Department of Business, Enterprise and Innovation in Ireland, the centre will investigate the use of tidal power at ocean energy sites around the UK.

It also aims to make the most of an abundance of natural energy resources, value in organic waste and the opportunities for the circular economy in the region.

Professor Clive Mulholland, Principal and Vice-Chancellor of the University of Highlands and Islands, said: “There is huge potential for Scotland, Northern Ireland and Ireland to lead the way in marine and bio-energy.

“We are proud to collaborate with our partners to develop cutting-edge research.”