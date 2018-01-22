Dutch city becomes 2018 European Green Capital

The city of Nijmegen in the Netherlands has officially become the European Green Capital for 2018.

According to the European Commission, the city has shown itself to be a leader in a number of key environmental areas.

It has been particularly commended for its cycling infrastructure, ambitious targets for energy reduction, water and waste managements and its commitment to public engagement.

Environment Commissioner Karmenu Vella said: “Nijmegen has shown what true collaboration can achieve. From its ambitious energy targets and commitment to circular economy, remarkable cycling movement and green transport, to impressive flood protection measures at the River Waal, Nijmegen has proven itself as a leader in urban sustainability.

“I am confident it will inspire and support other European cities on their path towards a greener future.

Nijmegen has taken over the title from the German city of Essen.