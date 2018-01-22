It’s the last straw for Costa

Image: monticello / Shutterstock

Costa Coffee will remove plastic drinking straws from its shops and replace them with a more environmentally friendly alternative later this year.

Global businesses are increasingly cutting down on plastic as pressure mounts to lessen their environmental impact.

Jason Cotta, Managing Director of Costa UK, said: “Last year we removed straws from our condiment units and now serve them on request only.

“We will launch a non-plastic alternative straw this year as part of an on-going review into all our packaging and takeaway cups.”

The government has recently set a goal of eliminating avoidable plastic waste by 2042.