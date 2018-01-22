Latest Jobs – Regional Business Development Manager/Sales Account Manager – FlexiSolar

Reporting to: Business Development Director

Location: To cover London and South East

Salary: Competitive

Description

FlexiSolar Ltd are the UK’s leading designer, manufacturer and installer of integrated solar carport, electric vehicle charge-point and battery storage solutions, combining three of today’s most exciting disruptive technologies and delivering a platform for the transition to Electric Vehicles (EV) that is now under way.

This concept is already well established in the US and Europe and, with some large-scale projects soon to break ground in the UK, proving both the capex and PPA models, the market here is set for rapid growth.

To help facilitate this growth, FlexiSolar are on the lookout for an experienced Business Development Manager/Sales Account Manager to join its team, looking after London and the South East. The successful candidate will have a proven track record in high contract value B2B and/or public-sector sales. Experience in one or more of our core technologies is highly desirable and the ability to identify and engage with prospects at a senior level, taking projects from initial approach to financial close is essential. This is an incredibly exciting opportunity to join a fast growing, innovative and strategically positioned business and your energy, effort and experience will be rewarded well.

Key Responsibilities and Skills

• Excellent written and verbal communication skills

• Knowledge of renewable energy or the wider energy markets

• A high level of accuracy and attention to detail

• Strong working knowledge of Microsoft Word, Excel and PowerPoint

• Ability to use, and commitment to maintain, a CRM system

• Be self-motivated, ambitious and conscientious, driven, determined and focused

• A relevant degree qualification or equivalent industry experience.

• Willingness to travel throughout the UK for client meetings and events

• Entrepreneurial/Intrapreneurial nature and ability to work in a fast-moving environment.

The position will be field based, with regular visits to our offices in Cambridgeshire. Competitive salary plus generous commission and car allowance.

To apply, please send covering letter and CV for the attention of Adam Goves at the address below or by email to [email protected]