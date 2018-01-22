Water way to reduce plastic waste!

Jan 22, 2018 Jonny Bairstow Sustainability & Environment, Daily Fact Film, Top Stories 0
Bottled water brand Evian has announced it plans to make all of its bottles from recycled plastic by 2025.
Currently, recycled plastic only contributes towards a quarter of its bottles, even though all are recyclable.
It also plans to move towards a circular business model in other ways, including by redesigning its packaging, accelerating recycling initiatives and removing plastic waste from nature.
Global Brand Director, Patricia Oliva, said: “Rooted in its pioneering spirit and long-lasting commitment towards sustainability, Evian will drive a step-change to address the critical issue of plastic.
“We want to use the power of our global brand to take a leadership position, drive collaboration across the industry and, together with partners, transform our approach to plastic.
