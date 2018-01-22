Water way to reduce plastic waste!



Bottled water brand Evian has announced it plans to make all of its bottles from recycled plastic by 2025.

Currently, recycled plastic only contributes towards a quarter of its bottles, even though all are recyclable.

It also plans to move towards a circular business model in other ways, including by redesigning its packaging, accelerating recycling initiatives and removing plastic waste from nature.

Global Brand Director, Patricia Oliva, said: “Rooted in its pioneering spirit and long-lasting commitment towards sustainability, Evian will drive a step-change to address the critical issue of plastic.

“We want to use the power of our global brand to take a leadership position, drive collaboration across the industry and, together with partners, transform our approach to plastic.