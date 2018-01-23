EU car and van makers meet 2016 CO2 targets

Image: Shutterstock

All car and van manufacturers in the EU met their carbon dioxide (CO2) specific emission targets in 2016.

The findings of the latest report from the European Environment Agency (EEA) show new passenger cars sold in the EU two years ago had CO2 average emissions of 118.1 grams (g) CO2/km.

That’s 28% lower than in 2004 when monitoring started and lower by 1.2% when compared with 2015.

The average emissions from vans were 163.7gCO2/km, below the 2017 target of 175gCO2/k, and a reduction of 9.2% since monitoring started.

However, the EEA says the manufacturers will need to continue their efforts to meet future agreed reductions to keep up with stricter standards.

Amongst the largest car manufacturers, Automobiles Peugeot and Automobiles Citroen had the lowest average CO2 emissions for new passenger cars registered in 2016 while Toyota Motor Europe had the highest percentage (44%) of new vehicles with emissions below 95gCO2/km.

The largest reductions in average emissions levels of passenger cars in the last year were achieved by Jaguar Land Rover and Chrysler.