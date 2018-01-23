Green light for Ireland-NI electricity interconnector

Planning permission has been granted for the power link connecting Northern Ireland (NI) and the Republic of Ireland.

The 400kv North South overhead interconnector will give NI greater access to generating power capacity in the Republic.

The NI Department for Infrastructure has published the independent report prepared by the Planning Appeals Commission (PAC) following a public inquiry in February 2017.

The project will include 34.1 kilometres of overhead line from Trewmount Road, Moy in Turleenan to Doohat or Crossreagh and a further section extending for 0.2 kilometres across Crossbane.

System Operator for Northern Ireland (SONI), responsible for the planning aspects of the project, welcomed the decision and will soon hand over to NIE Networks to build and maintain the interconnector.