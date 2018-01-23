Has London got the bottle for water fountain rollout?



A network of drinking fountains is to be installed across London this year as part of a city-wide plan to reduce the amount of plastic waste generated.

Starting this summer, the scheme is part of a proposed three-year, £750,000 initiative to tackle plastic waste, improve access to drinking water and limit the volume of waste sent to landfill.

The fountains are likely to be installed at busy tube stations and shopping areas.

A bottle-refill initiative, in which businesses make tap water available to the public, will also be set up across five areas of the capital in the springtime.

Plastic cups, bottles and cutlery will also no longer be available at City Hall under the plans.

Last August, London’s Borough Market announced it was installing drinking fountains and aiming to banish single-use plastic.