Russia’s nuclear production hits atomic heights

Jan 23, 2018 Jonny Bairstow Infrastructure & Generation, Low Carbon 0
Russian nuclear energy production increased up to 18.9% last year.
That’s according to Rosatom, the nation’s nuclear energy body, which says this has increased from 18.3% in 2016.
In 2017, electricity generation from Russian nuclear power plants reached nearly 203 billion kWh, a marked rise on the 196 billion kWh of power produced in 2016.
As a result, cumulative production has increased by more than 6.6 billion kWh.
Rosatom says the result set the all-time record over the entire history of Russia’s nuclear power industry.
The UK and France have recently pledged to work together on civil nuclear decommissioning.
