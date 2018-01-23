 

Russia’s nuclear production hits atomic heights

Jan 23, 2018

Russian nuclear energy production increased up to 18.9% last year.

That’s according to Rosatom, the nation’s nuclear energy body, which says this has increased from 18.3% in 2016.

In 2017, electricity generation from Russian nuclear power plants reached nearly 203 billion kWh, a marked rise on the 196 billion kWh of power produced in 2016.

As a result, cumulative production has increased by more than 6.6 billion kWh.

Rosatom says the result set the all-time record over the entire history of Russia’s nuclear power industry.

The UK and France have recently pledged to work together on civil nuclear decommissioning.

