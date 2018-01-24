Budweiser brews US beer with 100% green power

Budweiser now brews all its beer in the US using 100% renewable electricity.

It has also revealed its new renewable electricity symbol, which will appear on the label of every Budweiser brewed in the US.

Electricity is sourced from the Thunder Ranch Wind Farm in Oklahoma, which is powered by Enel Green Power.

AB InBev, owner of Budweiser, has set a target of brewing all of its beers worldwide with 100% green power by 2025.

It is inviting other brands to adopt the symbol and celebrate renewable electricity use as a way to tackle climate change.

Brain Perkins, Global VP at Budweiser said: “We know that climate change is an important issue for consumers but they aren’t sure how their everyday actions can make a difference.

“The renewable electricity symbol can show consumers that their purchasing choices can have a positive impact.”