CMA: Metal recycling merger ‘could leave firms worse off’

Image: Shutterstock

Some businesses could get a worse deal on their scrap metal recycling services as a result of a recent merger.

That’s the findings of the Competition and Markets Authority’s (CMA) investigation into European Metal Recycling’s (EMR) purchase of Metal & Waste Recycling (MWR) – two of the largest metal recyclers in the UK.

It revealed they were the two main companies offering to buy waste scrap metal and shred them in the area around and to the north of London.

The competition watchdog said the merged company will therefore face limited competition from other metal recyclers in the area.

It added: “The CMA is therefore concerned that this merger could lead to a reduction in choice, price, quality and service to customers.”

It will now refer the merger for an in-depth investigation unless EMR offers acceptable undertakings to address competition concerns.