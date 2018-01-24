Dutch bank pledges €100m for sustainable businesses

Image: Robson90/Shutterstock

Dutch bank ING has pledged to invest €100 million (£87m) in sustainable businesses over three to four years.

It will provide the funding through its new arm ‘Sustainable Investments’ to firms that have a “proven concept and a positive environmental impact”.

It plans to target opportunities in all sectors and focus on innovative business models with a track record that require funding to expand their business or via a “buy and build” strategy.

Mark Weustink, Director within ING’s Corporate Investments team said: “This step enables ING to support our clients who are proactively making changes in their business models to adapt to a more sustainable and energy-friendly way for the future and further support them throughout their journey.”