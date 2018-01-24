Latest Jobs – Project Support Co-ordinator – FlexiSolar

Reporting to: Operations Director

Location: Cambridgeshire

Salary: Up to c£25,000 per Annum. Negotiable depending on experience

This is a wonderful opportunity for an experienced Project Support Co-ordinator to join a growing and forward thinking Renewable Energy company in Cambridgeshire.

Description

Working as part of a large team, the Project Support Co-ordinator will ensure the effective and efficient administration of the projects, ensuring that all tasks are allocated and completed. The Project Support Co-ordinator will attend project meetings, provide training where required and prepare and deliver timely updates and reports to the management team.

Key Responsibilities

• Working within the Project Management team ensuring tasks are detailed and on course

• Creating internal and external project status reports

• Tracking and creating estimates for project work

• Liaising with Projects team and attending site meetings, arranging meetings and ensuring that minutes with actions are produced and circulated;

• Providing administrative support to the project management team

• Answering incoming calls, handling queries and resolving any issues that arise from Engineers and internal staff

• Obtaining quotes from suppliers

• Keeping project sheets up to date and reporting to Project Managers

• Processing stock orders & managing stock levels, advising finance with costing changes in projects

• Creating project files to be held in the office and accessible by site staff

• Arranging and booking deliveries to and from the sites with couriers

• Managing team schedules

• Sending out a weekly hire log of all access equipment on site

• Producing summary progress document for management

• Administering project planning and documentation systems

• Producing a regular communication to keep colleagues

• Monitoring and updating an issues log

• Maintaining a decisions and lessons learned log

• Updating calendar of events and contacts directory

• Analysis of trends

• Providing general administrative support to the business as and when required

Required Skills

• You will be a well-organised, logical thinker with the ability to co-ordinate a number of projects simultaneously and be a proven Project Support Co-ordinator / PMO.

• You will be educated to degree or HND level and will have experience of project management and planning in a large, complex organisation.

• You must have experience of a range of computer programmes including Word, Excel and Microsoft Project Online.

To apply, please send covering letter and CV for the attention of Keenan Gratrick at the address below or by email to [email protected]