Latest Jobs – Quantity Surveyor – FlexiSolar

Reporting to: Operations Director

Location: Nationwide, Office Cambridgeshire

Salary: £30,000 – £45,000

Description

FlexiSolar, specialists in innovative, integrated solar carport solutions, are seeking a Quantity Surveyor with experience in the construction industry, from green field to high-end finishes. As Quantity Surveyor, you will be responsible for the cost management, estimating, procurement, forecasting and tendering functions.

This exciting role will require a high level of professionalism and confidence in negotiations, managing contractual risk, as well as advising and efficiently implementing the procurement strategy of the business and the projects. Due to the nature of the role, you will have a flexible personality and the ability to work in a fast-moving environment.

Key Responsibilities

• Prepare tender and contract documents, including bills of quantities with the architect and/or the client

• Undertake cost analysis for project work

• Assist in establishing a client’s requirements and undertake feasibility studies

• Perform risk, value management and cost control

• Advise on a procurement strategy

• Identify, analyse and develop responses to commercial risks

• Prepare and analyse costings for tenders

• Allocate work to subcontractors

• Provide advice on contractual claims

• Analyse outcomes and prepare detailed progress and cash flow reports

• Value completed work and work closely with the Accounts team to arrange payments

• Maintain awareness of the different building contracts in current use

• Understand the implications of health and safety regulations.

Skills Required

• A track record as Quantity Surveyor, with a minimum of 3 years’ experience

• Degree qualification and preferably you will be RICS Chartered

• Outstanding experience in the construction industry from green field to high-end finishes

• Extensive knowledge working within Building and Construction field, particularly commercial projects

• A strong background in business legal contracts of different types and implementing amendments adjustable to suit different contract scenarios

• Exceptional and direct communication skills

• Proven problem solving and analytical thinking

• Outstanding negotiation skills

• Very strong attention to detail

To apply, please send covering letter and CV for the attention of Keenan Gratrick at the address below or by email to [email protected]