Moroccan plastic firm bags solar savings

Image: Shutterstock

A plastic bag producer in Morocco says it expects to slash its annual electricity bill by 12% as a result of installing solar panels on the roof of its factory.

Multisac, which primarily produces woven polypropylene bags for the agriculture industry, hopes the renewable technology will produce around 689MWh of clean power each year, reducing greenhouse gas emissions by 700 tonnes.

The project was facilitated by the Morocco Sustainable Energy Financing Facility (MorSEFF), a €110 million (£96m) credit line developed by the European Bank for Reconstruction and Development (EBRD).

The country is well suited to the adoption of solar energy because it experiences between 330 and 350 days of sunshine each year.

Sofia Zizi, Multisac’s Finance Manager, said: “We noted results in electricity production of 831,000kWh in the first year, corresponding to 12% of our electricity needs, hence a decrease in our electricity bills.”