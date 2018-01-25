Statoil and Masdar to explore offshore wind storage

The Hywind floating wind farm. Image: Øyvind Gravås/Woldca -Statoil ASA

Statoil and Masdar have joined forces to explore the potential of battery storage solution at a wind farm in Scotland.

They have signed a collaborative agreement to analyse data from ‘Batwind’ – the energy storage system designed to store power generated by floating wind farm Hywind, which was inaugurated last October.

The Norwegian firm and Abu Dhabi-based clean energy company will also explore the battery’s potential for further applications and business opportunities.

The 30MW floating Hywind project in Aberdeenshire is expected to generate enough electricity to power 20,000 homes a year.

Bader Al Lamki, Masdar’s Executive Director for Clean Energy said: “The intermittent nature of solar and wind energy pose challenges for dependable power supply and grid stability. Energy storage is key to overcoming these challenges for dependable power supply and grid stability.

