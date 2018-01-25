UK seeks views on disposal of radioactive waste

The UK Government is seeking views from local communities on a permanent solution for the disposal of the nation’s radioactive waste.

A Geological Disposal Facility (GDF) secures waste at least 200 metres underground, made up of multiple layers of materials such as steel, rock and clay to provide protection.

The construction of a GDF would also support a new generation of nuclear power stations in the UK and is expected to create up to 2,000 jobs and add at least £8 billion to the economy.

However, the government said it will only be built if local communities give their consent.

Energy Minister Richard Harrington added: “We owe it to future generations to take action now to find a suitable permanent site for the safe disposal of our radioactive waste and it is right that local communities have a say. Planning consent will only be given to sites which have local support.”

The first consultation, Working with Communities, sets out how the project developer will engage with people in areas that may be interested in hosting a disposal facility to seek their views and the second, on the proposed National Policy Statement, aims to create a rigorous planning process.

Both consultations will run until 19th April 2018.