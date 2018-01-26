Council rejects Cuadrilla’s fracking traffic plans

Image: Shutterstock

Lancashire County Council has unanimously voted to reject Cuadrilla’s traffic proposals for its Roseacre Wood exploratory fracking site.

The committee will now submit evidence against Cuadrilla at the Public Inquiry regarding the site in April.

Councillors stated all three proposed routes were unsafe and unsuitable for large trucks to use, with one saying he was appalled by what was being proposed.

Another added the firm’s attempts at mitigation had actually made things worse.

Andy Rhodes, Chief Constable of Lancashire Police, submitted a written objection to the planning committee, suggesting policing the site would place significant demands on the force’s resources.

Chair of Roseacre Awareness Group, Barbara Richardson said: “It is time Cuadrilla accepted defeat and stop trying to override the democratic decision by trying to explore for shale gas in totally unsuitable location which puts people’s lives in danger.

“They seem to disregard the safety of our residents in their pursuit of profit. Enough is enough.”

A spokesperson for Cuadrilla said: “Our expert transport consultants have concluded and will demonstrate at the Public Inquiry in April that the proposed routes can adequately and safely accommodate the level of traffic proposed in our application along with the existing car and lorry traffic they already safely handle.”