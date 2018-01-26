Latest Jobs – Senior Site Manager – FlexiSolar

Reporting to: Operations Director

Location: Cambridgeshire

Salary: £35,000 – £45,000 + package

Description

The UK’s leading Car Port & Energy Storage developer is seeking an experienced Senior Site Project Manager with a strong track record supporting power project development. The successful senior site manager will have a proven background overseeing the delivery of power projects, a passion for clean energy and an interest in pioneering energy storage deployment in the UK.

He or She will have the bandwidth and capability to oversee multiple 20kW -5MW developments simultaneously, holding to account third-party suppliers; IPC’s, DNO’s, and EPC’s. The ideal site manager will have an electrical engineering background and will be able to lend support at execution and planning phases of development.

With the ambition of realising a pipeline up to 10MWPA over the coming years, the Senior Site Manager’s key responsibilities and skills are listed below.

Key Responsibilities and Skills

Proven track record in delivering large Capex Energy / Infrastructure projects on time and to budget. Solar PV and/or CSP, Wind, Energy Storage, Transmission, and distribution or broader Power projects all suitable.

Track record working on new renewable schemes from inception through to completion for a reputable main contractor or developer

Solar Ground Mount Frame experience

Handled project sizes up to 10MW. Ideally comfortable handling multiple projects in the 20kW – 10MW range.

HV connection experience up to 33 KV experience a bonus (not a must).

Broader Electricals background also a plus.

Up-to-date knowledge of UK market DNO / TNO standards and requirements.

Excellent all round construction knowledge

Strong man management skills / ability to lead and motivate full site teams

First Aid, SMSTS, CSCS

To apply, please send covering letter and CV for the attention of Keenan Gratrick at the address below or by email to [email protected]