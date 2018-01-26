Latest Jobs – Senior Site Manager – FlexiSolar

Jan 26, 2018 george marshall Latest Jobs 0
Reporting to: Operations Director
Location: Cambridgeshire
Salary: £35,000 – £45,000 + package
Description
The UK’s leading Car Port & Energy Storage developer is seeking an experienced Senior Site Project Manager with a strong track record supporting power project development. The successful senior site manager will have a proven background overseeing the delivery of power projects, a passion for clean energy and an interest in pioneering energy storage deployment in the UK.
He or She will have the bandwidth and capability to oversee multiple 20kW -5MW developments simultaneously, holding to account third-party suppliers; IPC’s, DNO’s, and EPC’s. The ideal site manager will have an electrical engineering background and will be able to lend support at execution and planning phases of development.
With the ambition of realising a pipeline up to 10MWPA over the coming years, the Senior Site Manager’s key responsibilities and skills are listed below.
Key Responsibilities and Skills
To apply, please send covering letter and CV for the attention of Keenan Gratrick at the address below or by email to [email protected]
