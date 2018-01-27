E.ON connects two battery storage units in Texas

Image: E.ON

Two battery storage facilities have been put into operation in the US by E.ON.

The Texas Waves energy storage units, which have a capacity of 10MW each, are capable of reacting quickly to fluctuations in the power grid.

They will provide ancillary services to the Electric Reliability Council of Texas market and are directly connected to the Pyron and Inadale wind farms.

E.ON operates more than 3,600MW of solar and wind generation across the US.