Tech firm pumps money into efficient compressor factory

Image: Shutterstock

A high-tech engineering company is to build a new manufacturing facility in the UK for its efficient industrial compressors.

Lontra will open the first part of its factory in Warwickshire later this year – it plans to spend a total of around £65 million on the new site.

The expansion is also expected to create around 75 new jobs by 2020, more than doubling the firm’s current workforce.

The business’ Blade Compressor product, which was developed with the support of Innovate UK, is used to pump air into sewage – during performance tests it led to energy savings of more than a fifth.

The project has been backed by manufacturer Shield Group Engineering, which works with companies such as Caterpillar, Cummins, Aston Martin, Jaguar Land Rover and JCB.

Steve Lindsey, Chief Executive and Founder of Lontra, said: “This is a vote of confidence in Britain’s ability to manufacture at volume and high specification at globally competitive prices.”