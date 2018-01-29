Siemens Gamesa announces 195 job losses

Image: Shutterstock

Renewable energy developer Siemens Gamesa is to make nearly 200 factory workers in the US redundant.

The company has said the losses will be made at its Fort Madison blade manufacturing facility in Iowa by the end of March.

The plant originally opened in 2006 – the firm has said its business activity no longer supports the level of staffing.

Meanwhile, the firm has completed assembly of the first turbine equipment at its new 56,000 square-metre facility factory in Germany.

A Siemens Gamesa spokesperson said: “A difficult decision has been made to adjust the Fort Madison workforce by about 195 employees.”