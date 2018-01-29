Top marks for Cambridge with solar system

Image: Shutterstock

Cambridge University has announced it will install a 373kW solar array on the roof of one of its buildings.

It said the clean electricity generated would be used to power a new development on its campus, which will include housing for 2,000 students and 100,000 square metres of classrooms and lecture theatres, as well as around 1,500 homes for staff.

The new structures will also include a school, medical centre and care home.

The renewable installation, to be put into place by developer G&H Sustainability, will be made up of 1,500 solar panels.