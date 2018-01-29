US fossil fuels production ‘to reach record levels’

Image: Shutterstock

Fossil fuels production in the US is expected to reach record levels in 2018 and 2019.

The Energy Information Administration (EIA) forecasts it to average almost 73 quadrillion British thermal units (Btu) this year and rise to 75 quadrillion Btu in 2019.

That includes production of natural gas, crude oil, coal and hydrocarbon gas liquids (HGL).

This year, the EIA forecasts natural gas to average 80.4 billion cubic feet per day (Bcf/d) – a 9% rise from last year – and reach 83Bcf/d 2018.

Crude oil production is expected to average 10.3 million barrels per day – up 10% from last year – and reach 10.8 million barrels per day next year.

It states: “Record production levels are largely attributable to increased production of natural gas and crude oil enabled by the use of hydraulic fracturing techniques in tight rock formations.

“EIA expects increases in natural gas production to be the leading contributor to overall fossil fuel production growth in 2018 and increases in crude oil production growth to be the leading contributor in 2019. In both years, expected growth in natural gas, crude oil and HGL production more than offset expected declines in coal production.”