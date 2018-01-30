BP invests $5m in mobile EV charging firm

Image: BP

BP has invested $5 million (£3.6m) in a US-based manufacturer of mobile electric vehicle (EV) charging systems.

It plans to roll out FreeWire Technologies’ rapid ‘Mobi Charger’ units at selected BP refuelling stations in the UK and Europe this year as part of a trial.

The investment from BP Ventures is part of the company’s commitment to support the transition to a low carbon economy through focusing on cutting its operational emissions and enabling customers to do the same.

Tufan Erginbilgic, Chief Executive, BP Downstream said: “Using FreeWire’s mobile system, we can respond very quickly and provide charging facilities at forecourts where we see the greatest demand without needing to make significant investments in today’s fixed technologies and infrastructure.

“The opportunity also to explore options for providing charging services away from our existing retail sites makes FreeWire an ideal partner for BP.”