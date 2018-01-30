European power sector commits to sustainable production

Image: Shutterstock

The European electricity industry has committed to play a central role in the shift to a more sustainable energy production.

In a letter to UN Climate Change Executive Secretary Patricia Espinosa, EURELECTRIC said the region’s power companies intend to be both part of a competition European economy and reliably powered by carbon neutral energy.

Kristian Ruby, Secretary General of EURELECTRIC added the firms recognise their responsibility and are “fully engaged” to playing their part to accelerate the clean energy transition and help meet the Paris climate goals.

The EU has set a target to source 20% of renewables by 2020.

According to latest figures from the European Environment Agency, green energy accounted for 16.7% of total production and 28% of final electricity use in 2015.

Mr Ruby said: “We will transform the energy system to make it more responsive, resilient and efficient. For that, we need to invest in innovation and develop breakthrough technologies. We also call on policymakers and stakeholders to recognise the importance and invest in the transition into a more climate-friendly electricity.”