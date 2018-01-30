GE’s accounting practices under investigation

Image: Jonathan Weiss/Shutterstock

General Electric (GE) is under investigation by the US Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) over its accounting practices.

The company said the securities watchdog is looking at the way it valued long term maintenance deals for power plants, jet engines and other industrial equipment.

The investigation also focuses on a $15 billion (£10.6bn) charge linked to its old insurance business.

Chief Financial Officer Jamie Miller said: “We’ve been notified by the SEC that they’re investigating the process leading to the insurance reserve increase and the fourth quarter charge as well as GE’s revenue recognition and controls for the long term service agreements.

“We are co-operating fully with the investigation, which is in very early stages.”

GE also reported a loss of $9.83 billion (£7bn) in the fourth quarter.