IFC backs Jordan solar project with $188m finance

Image: Shutterstock

A solar power project expected to be the largest to date in Jordan has received financing of up to $188 million (£133m).

IFC, a member of the World Bank, is supporting the 248MW Baynouna facility developed by Masdar, Abu Dhabi Future Energy Company.

The solar plant is expected to generate enough electricity to power around 110,000 homes.

It is scheduled to be fully operational during the first quarter of 2020.