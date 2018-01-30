Nissan targets 1,000 vehicle-to-grid installations

Image: Shutterstock

Nissan has announced the vehicle-to-grid (V2G) demonstrator project it’s leading, which received £9.8 million in government funding, aims to target 1,000 installations across the UK.

The technology and car company says the chargers will collect data to understand the technical characteristics of vehicle to grid charging and see what pressure this places on both the vehicles and the electricity networks involved.

This will include input from infrastructure provider Nuvve, National Grid and Distribution Network Operators UK Power Networks and Northern Powergrid.

The scheme’s research and analysis activities will be undertaken by Newcastle University and Imperial College London.

Nissan recently announced a combined solar panel and energy storage system for UK households to slash their carbon footprint and reduce energy bills by as much as 66%.