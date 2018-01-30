T-Mobile dials in to 100% renewable power

T-Mobile US has announced it will source 100% of its electricity from renewable sources by 2021.

The mobile network has joined the RE100 initiative for businesses committed to going green – Nike, Google, Microsoft and Facebook are already members.

The company also unveiled it has signed a contract with Infinity Renewables for its 160MW Solomon Forks Wind Farm in Kansas, which is due to begin generating power in early 2019.

The investment marks T-Mobile US’ second major wind power project, bringing its portfolio capacity to 320MW, enough to meet an estimated 60% of its total energy needs across the country.

It now plans to buy enough wind power annually to account for every unit of electricity it consumes.

John Legere, President and CEO of T-Mobile US, said: “It’s not just the right thing to do – it’s smart business!

“We expect to cut T-Mobile’s energy costs by around $100 million (£71m) in the next 15 years thanks to this move.”