Ukraine extends deal for Westinghouse nuclear fuel

Image: Shutterstock

Westinghouse Electric Company is to continue providing nuclear fuel to Ukraine between 2021 and 2025.

The Toshiba-owned firm has signed a nuclear fuel contract extension with Ukraine’s state company Energoatom for the deliveries to seven of 15 nuclear reactors.

The existing contract for six reactors is set to expire in 2020.

Last year, a reactor designed by Westinghouse, to be used at NuGen’s Moorside nuclear project was approved by UK regulators.