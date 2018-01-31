Centrica joint venture to drill new North Sea well

Image: Shutterstock

Spirit Energy, the joint venture between Centrica and Norweigan firm Bayerngas Norge, is to drill a new gas well in the Southern North Sea.

The £75 million Chiswick field investment is expected to produce around 50 billion cubic feet of gas.

Oil & Gas UK Chief Executive Deirdre Michie said: “Spirit Energy’s announcement provides evidence that recent merger and acquisition activity is driving much needed capital investment into the UK Continental Shelf.

“Its infill well in the Chiswick field adds more momentum behind efforts to increase recovery from the basin, highlighting the continued appeal of investment in brownfield reserves which we expect to see more of throughout the year.”