Norwegian DJ spins a climate positive tour

A Norwegian DJ and producer has joined a UN initiative and worked towards making his tour climate positive.

Before taking to the road, Matoma and his team measured, reduced and overcompensated the carbon footprint of the tour to achieve the feat.

He worked in collaboration with Norwegian firm Chooose and joined Climate Neutral Now, an initiative that encourages individuals and organisations to measure and cut their emissions and offset what can be avoided.

The process included measuring greenhouse gas emissions linked to the crew’s travel and the participation of the public, cutting emissions as much as possible by using optimised travel itineraries and compensating the remaining carbon footprint twice over using UN certified emission reductions.

Matoma said: “Since I started making music and putting on shows, all I ever wanted to do is spread the love and for people to come out and just have a great, positive time.

“Now making my concerts climate positive is a powerful way of taking this mission to the next level and raising awareness on an important issue.”

The UN Framework Convention on Climate Change (UNFCCC) adds global emissions must peak soon and the balance between the output of manmade greenhouse gases and absorption – known as climate neutrality – must be reached by the second half of the century to achieve the Paris climate goals.